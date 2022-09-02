Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 760,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,190,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after purchasing an additional 294,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

