Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

