Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

