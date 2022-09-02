Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,336,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

MFC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.