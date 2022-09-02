Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

