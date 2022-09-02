Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $722,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

