Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

