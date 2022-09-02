Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AQN opened at $13.72 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.