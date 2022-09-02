Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $259,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

STT stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

