Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

