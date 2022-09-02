Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

