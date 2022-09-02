Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.