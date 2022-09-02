Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

