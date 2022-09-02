Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

