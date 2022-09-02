Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

