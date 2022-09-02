Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after buying an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,980,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 363,456 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.