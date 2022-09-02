Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

