Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

XT opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

