Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

