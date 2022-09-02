Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $158.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

