Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYG stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $143.65 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

