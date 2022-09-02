Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.