Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

