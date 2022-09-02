Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 672,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

