Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

