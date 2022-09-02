Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Cowen cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.