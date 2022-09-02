Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 225,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PBW stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

