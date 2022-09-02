Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4,337.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IGV opened at $277.24 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

