Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.28 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

