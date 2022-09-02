Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,758 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $447,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.96.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.