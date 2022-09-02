Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,293 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.