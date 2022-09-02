Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 86,169 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $9,414,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

