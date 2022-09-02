Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

