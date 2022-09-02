Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.13 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

