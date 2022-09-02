Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $336.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

