Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

