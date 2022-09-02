Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 39.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after buying an additional 346,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of HESM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

