Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

