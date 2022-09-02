Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

SPLK stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

