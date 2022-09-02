Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 129,742 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MILN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140,263 shares during the period.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MILN opened at $28.56 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

