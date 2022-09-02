Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 129,742 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

MILN stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

