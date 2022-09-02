Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,999 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

