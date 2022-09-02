Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,855 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 335,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,060 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

