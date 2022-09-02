Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,249 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.1 %

ALB opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

