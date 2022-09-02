Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,249 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

ALB stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

