Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 27,222 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Snap by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

