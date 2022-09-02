Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,039 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

