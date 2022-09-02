Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,724 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,961,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.