Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 35,742 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

