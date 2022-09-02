Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,638 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

